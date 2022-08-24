Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 10, Third Child with Brittany Bell -- See the Announcement

And another one! Nick Cannon is embracing fatherhood once again. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old entertainer revealed that he's expecting his 10th child overall and third child with Brittany Bell.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned a video of him and Bell, who is showing off her bare baby bump, posing for a maternity shoot.

Bell and Cannon are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

The baby news comes less than a month after Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their son, Legendary.

Abby de la Rosa is also pregnant with with Cannon's baby, and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Additionally, Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

Earlier this summer, Cannon told ET that it's "safe to bet" that he's expecting more children this year. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022," he teased prior to Tiesi giving birth.

