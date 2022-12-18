Nick Cannon Gets In the Holiday Spirit in New Photos Featuring Four of His Kids

Nick Cannon got into the holiday spirit during some festive photoshoots with his children.

On Saturday, The Masked Singer host joined Bre Tiesi and their 5-month-old son, Legendary, during a visit with Santa. The Selling Sunset star shared a video featuring her and Cannon taking their baby boy to see Santa Claus. In the clip, which the 30-year-old captioned, "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Legendary sits on Santa's lap as his parents stand on opposite sides and smile for the camera. Legendary didn’t shed a tear during the photo op.

Tiesi and Cannon, 42, welcomed their son together in July – via a home birth, and ever since the proud mom has been sure to capture all the festive moments with Cannon and their son.

In October, the model shared a picture from their baby boy’s first trip to the pumpkin patch. "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," Tiesi wrote next to the photo of her sitting next to Cannon, who rocked an orange sweat suit and held their son.

On Saturday, Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, with Cannon, also shared some holiday portraits of her own.

"Christmas '22 🎄," the DJ captioned the photo carousel. The post lead with a picture of her holding the twins, then followed with a picture of Nick holding two of their kids, and rocking a Santa hat, while she held the other, as they smiled for the camera.

In more snaps, De La Rosa posed solo with their newborn daughter.

Cannon is also father of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter, Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also father to Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, who died last year -- following a battle with brain cancer. The pair are currently expecting another child, which will be Cannon’s 12th.