Nick Cannon Clarifies That He Does Not Give His Children's Mothers a 'Monthly Allowance'

Nick Cannon lives by one simple rule when it comes to the mothers of his children -- whatever monetary requests they have to provide for their children, he provides.

During an interview on the St. Louis radio station Hot 104.1's The Home Team Morning Show with Shorty Da Prince, Brittish Williams and Andrew Caldwell, the 42-year-old father of 12 inferred that he's on such good terms with the mothers of his children that he's not on child support.

"I'm not on the government," he said, prompting a co-host to react by saying, "That's how you know he really got it together."

The topic came up when one of the hosts jokingly asked how much Cannon's shelling out monthly for his 12 children. Cannon joked a bit at first but then got downright serious.

"But to your point, to answer it in a very serious way, it ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money, because I don't give myself that. What they need, they get," Cannon said emphatically. "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."

After divulging that bit of information, Williams, one of the co-hosts, joked that she now wanted to have one of his children.

"I mean, that’s why they call me the provider," Cannon quipped. "Whatever you need."

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

In that same interview, Cannon also praised the mothers of his children for having his back and putting up with him.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges -- but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice, and sacrificed her body to bring a child into this world, that’s the best gift any man could ask for," he said. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

While he recently expressed having regrets about not having a child with his ex-girlfriend, Christina Milian, Cannon previously told ET exclusively that, when it comes to more babies, he was all but done.

"Yeah, yeah [laughs] yeah," said Cannon when asked if he's done having kids before offering a caveat. "God decides when we're done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."