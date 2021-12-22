Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter's 1-Year-Old Birthday Two Weeks After 5-Month-Old Son's Death

Nick Cannon was able to get in a festive mood and celebrate his daughter's first birthday, just two weeks after the death of his 5-month-old son.

The 41-year-old TV host did his best impression of an elf -- never mind his 6-foot frame -- as he and model Brittany Bell threw their 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, a Christmas-themed birthday soiree. Cannon and Bell share Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son, Golden.

Cannon got decked out in a green velvet jacket and red pants but, ever the dashing man, he kept his swag intact with Ray-Ban shades. Bell wore a shiny red and gold dress. But the spotlight undoubtedly belonged to Powerful Queen, whose accessories aptly included a crown. She was also decked out in a gold-colored dress, necklaces and even a pair of shades for good measure.

Bell revealed the lavish party look Monday in a series of Instagram Stories. The kiddos at the birthday bash enjoyed a holiday party to remember, thanks to sledding on real snow! Santa Claus also paid a visit.

When it came to cut the birthday cake, it seems Powerful Queen couldn't wait to start digging, and dig she did, using her tiny little hands to scoop chunks of cake for the milestone birthday.

Bell, noting her girl's excitement for cake time, wrote in one of her captions, "She tore it up!!"

The celebration comes just two weeks after Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died following his battle with brain cancer. Cannon revealed last week on the Today show that he's praying "for a miracle of strength" following his and Scott's devastating loss.

"You pray for miracles," Cannon told Hoda Kotb. "Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something that's unknown to us, but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding."

For now, all Cannon can do is take things "five minutes at a time."

"I'm optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain," he said. "So I'm attempting to smile, I'm attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I've set out to be, but along the way there's definitely some curves in the journey, so I'm taking it five minutes at a time."

Cannon, who recently got a tattoo in tribute to his late son, praised Scott as she's become a pillar of strength through this difficult period in their lives.

"She's definitely one of the strongest individuals I've known," he said. "As a father it's painful, but for a mother who carried the beautiful child for nine months and nurtured and cared for him every single day through this process, there were so many medicines, so many trips to the hospital and the doctor... All we can do is kind of connect in prayer. I attempt to be there for her, but I watch her strength and I'm in awe daily."