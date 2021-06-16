Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion and Zillion

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins.

De La Rosa announced the exciting news with a heartfelt video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, which showed her cradling her twin boys.

"JUNE 14TH, 2021," De La Rosa captioned the post. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys."

In the video, the proud new mom is seen gently rocking her newborns in her arms while laying in a hospital bed while smiling and gazing into their faces.

The new mom also shared a heartwarming photo of her twin's tiny little baby hands in a snapshot she posted to her Instagram story.

The photo -- which show the twins' fingers gripping her own fingers -- is captioned simply with their names, "Zion & Zilly."

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

The sweet arrival comes just over two months after De La Rosa and Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Abby De La Rosa, took to Instagram in April to share a video of her maternity photoshoot with Cannon.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," De La Rosa captioned a video of the idyllic shoot, which featured both her Cannon posing together in the woods. The post has since been deleted.

"I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," she continued. "That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

De La Rosa added, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU!"

"You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both," the expectant mom revealed.

Cannon welcomed a baby daughter in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together.

Cannon was dating former girlfriend Jessica White when news of Bell's pregnancy first broke, and the pair subsequently split.

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.