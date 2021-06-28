NHL Pro David Pastrnak Mourns Heartbreaking Death of Newborn Baby

NHL Pro David Pastrnak is sharing some heartbreaking news with fans.

The Boston Bruins forward revealed via Instagram on Monday that his newborn son, Viggo, died last week. Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo on June 17. He died six days later, on June 23.

"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON," Pastrnak, 25, wrote. "You will be loved FOREVER. Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

The official Twitter accounts for the Bruins and NHL Players' Association also shared their condolences for Pastrnak and Rohlsson on Monday.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," a statement from the Bruins read. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

NHLPA added, "The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their deepest condolences to David Pastrnak and Rebecca Rohlsson on the loss of their newborn son, Viggo."

Back in May, Pastrnak spoke with NHL.com about how excited he was about becoming a father for the first time.

"You come home and you don't think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities," he said at the time. "You're getting ready for the baby and we couldn't be more excited. So, hockey's not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that's good, you know?"

"When things are going well, it's good, and when things are not going well, sometimes you just need to think about other stuff," he continued. "For me it's been definitely something new, but I'm so excited. Family is always going to be No. 1. ... I'm grateful that I can live and work with a job that I love, but at the end of the day it's just a game. [My family] is always going to be No. 1."