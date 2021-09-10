New Music Releases September 10: Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe Bailey, J Balvin, Troye Sivan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Kacey Musgraves returned with the release of her fifth studio album, star-crossed, Chloe Bailey officially dropped her booty-shaking, TikTok-viral solo track, "Have Mercy," and BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped out with two new solo songs of her own.
J Balvin released his hit-packed sixth studio album, JOSE, (which features a sweet musical tribute to his newborn son), SZA shared an original track from the Dear Evan Hansen film soundtrack -- written for the film by the musical's composers Pasek & Paul, along with star Amandla Stenberg -- and Kendrick Lamar resurfaced with two features on Baby Keem's new album, The Melodic Blue.
Plus, new music from Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Troye Sivan and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
star-crossed - Kacey Musgraves
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Shivers" - Ed Sheeran
"LALA (Unlocked)" - Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee
JOSE - J Balvin
"Angel Baby" - Troye Sivan
"The Anonymous Ones - From the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - SZA
LALISA - LISA
"Cold Heart (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" - Elton John & Dua Lipa
A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2) - Common
"One Day" - MONSTA X
"Love My Hair" - Mickey Guyton
The Melodic Blue - Baby Keem
"Midnight In Tokyo" - Pentatonix feat. Little Glee Monster
"Claim" - drumaq feat. Olivia O'Brien
"This Is Our Country" - RuPaul & Tanya Tucker
"Skinny Dipping" - Sabrina Carpenter
The Band CAMINO - The Band CAMINO
"We Don't Know We're Living" - Lucie Silvas, Brandi Carlile & Joy Oladokun
"Scarlett" - Holly Humberstone
"Nobody Has To Know" - Thomas Headon
"All I Ever Wanted" - Yebba
Signs of Life - Foy Vance
"Calling All Angels" - Chelsea Cutler feat. Quinn XCII
"Take It Slow" - Conner Smith
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical - Barlow & Bear
Songs From the Greenhouse - Skyler Day
