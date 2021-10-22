New Music Releases October 22: Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Carter Rubin, Lana Del Rey and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Elton John released his epic Lockdown Sessions collection, featuring collaborations with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more. Christina Aguilera teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso on the club-ready "Pas Mis Muchachas," the first single off her upcoming Spanish language album. And Lady A shared "Friends Don't Let Friends," a fun country team-up with their pals Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.

The Voice season 19 winner Carter Rubin shared his sweet debut single, "horoscope," Ross and Rocky Lynch's THE DRIVER ERA dropped their stellar sophomore album, Girlfriend, and Willow Smith, THE ANXIETY and Tyler Cole officially released the TikTok-viral live version of their earworm, "Meet Me at Our Spot."

Plus, new music from Lana Del Rey, Khalid, Jack White, Duran Duran and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Meet Me At Our Spot - Live" - WILLOW, THE ANXIETY & Tyler Cole

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"SG" - DJ Snake feat. Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Blue Banisters - Lana Del Rey

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Moth to a Flame" - Swedish House Mafia feat. The Weeknd

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Big Subwoofer" - Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short)

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Present" - Khalid

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Friends Don't Let Friends" - Lady A feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett & Darius Rucker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam (Vol.1) - Culture Jam

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Stars Align" - Majid Jordan feat. Drake

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Taking Me Back" - Jack White

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Girlfriend - THE DRIVER ERA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"What a Life" - Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"horoscope" - Carter Rubin

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

FUTURE PAST - Duran Duran

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"I Love You But I Love Me More" - MARINA feat. Beach Bunny

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Hell of a Holiday - Pistol Annies

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Attacca - SEVENTEEN

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Just a Notion" - ABBA

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Mi Música" - Ally Brooke

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"There Must Be a Song Like You" - Helado Negro

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Woman I've Become - Jessie James Decker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Cosas De La Vida" - Paloma Mami

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"ONE PUNCH" - Aries

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"No Daylight" - Caroline Jones

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Jungle" - Jada Kingdom

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Steady As We Go" - MILCK

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"BIG" - Kendra Jae

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"It's Permanent" - Ultra Q

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Prada" - August Royals

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Emeline" - Kenny G

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Lungs" - sheyda

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"mcconaughey" - Jordan McGraw

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon