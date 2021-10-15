New Music Releases October 15: Adele, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Young Thug and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Adele returned to music with her first new release since 2015, dropping "Easy on Me," the lead single off her long-awaited upcoming album, 30. Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, featuring collabs with BTS, Selena Gomez and more. And Pokemon 25: The Album was officially released, which includes previously released tracks from Post Malone, Katy Perry, Vince Staples and more -- plus brand new tracks from J Balvin, Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack!
Summer Walker joined forces with City Girls' JT on a straightforward new single, "Ex for a Reason," Chris Stapleton teamed up with Tom Morello on "The War Inside," and Anitta and Saweetie dropped their new collab, "Faking Love."
Plus, new music from Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, FINNEAS, Billy Porter -- and Kelly Clarkson's new Christmas album!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"Let Somebody Go" - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez
When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
"Ex for a Reason" - Summer Walker & City Girls
"Ten Cuidado - Pokemon 25 Version" - J Balvin
"Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)" - Demi Lovato
Punk - Young Thug
"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert
Faces - Mac Miller
"The War Inside" - Tom Morello feat. Chris Stapleton
When I Close My Eyes - Chelsea Cutler
"Children" - Billy Porter
Optimist - FINNEAS
"Faking Love" - Anitta feat. Saweetie
Pelago - Ryan Hurd
to hell with it - PinkPantheress
"Scattered" - Lauren Jauregui feat. VIC MENSA
Songs for You - Ben Barnes
"Wouldn’t Change A Thing" - Illenium & 30 Seconds To Mars
"Índigo" - Camilo feat. Evaluna Montaner
"Fancy" - Lennon Stella
"BIG SHOT" - The Lumineers
The Comeback - Zac Brown Band
"Call My Name" - Smile feat. Robyn
"Santé" - Stromae
"spinnin" - mazie
Feeling For My Life - Anson Seabra
"Six Words" - Elbow
"I'm Still Breathing" - Kevin Quinn
"(Wish I Didn’t Have To) Lie" - Catie Turner feat. Jordy
"Bad Little Thing" - Noa Kirel
