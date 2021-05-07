New Music Releases May 7: Coldplay, J. Cole, Pink and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Coldplay took the title of their new single, "Higher Power," literally, premiering the track with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, aboard the International Space Station. And Pink shared a look back at her past with her emotional new song, "All I Know So Far."

J. Cole previewed his upcoming new album, The Off-Season, with a debut "interlude," Saweetie kept her 2021 in high gear with new track "Fast (Motion)," Ozuna reminded fans to make "Tiempo" for loved ones with his latest, and Big Freedia and Elohim teamed up to teach the children how to "Strut."

JP Saxe previewed his debut album, due out next month, with the heartfelt ballad "Like That," Joshua Bassett shared another new track ahead of season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and OneRepublic prepped fans for their upcoming album, Human, with their upbeat new single, "Run."

Plus, Aly & AJ released their first album in 14 years, Cassadee Pope linked up with Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell for a rockin' new track, and country crooner Caroline Jones shared the debut single off her upcoming sophomore album, "Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Higher Power" - Coldplay

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"All I Know So Far" - Pink

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Interlude" - J. Cole

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Fast (Motion)" - Saweetie

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Run" - OneRepublic

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Feel Something" - Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Tiempo" - Ozuna

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Like That" - JP Saxe

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun - Aly & AJ

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Strut" - Elohim & Big Freedia

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"What the Stars See" - Cassadee Pope feat. Karen Fairchild & Lindsay Ell

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)" - Caroline Jones

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify