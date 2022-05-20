New Music Releases May 20: Harry Styles, Hayley Kiyoko, Conan Gray, Paris Jackson and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Harry Styles kicked off his new era with his third solo studio album, Harry's House, led by the smash single "As It Was." The singer celebrated his new album with a series of Harry's House pop-up shops around the world -- with locations in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Toronto. The shops give fans a chance to experience and celebrate Harry’s House live with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs only available at these locations. Check out the website for locations, dates and times.
Also this week, Hayley Kiyoko channeled a queer Bachelorette in the music video for her new track, "for the girls," Madonna and Sickick released their TikTok-viral remix "Frozen on Fire," and Diana Ross and Tame Impala teamed up for a groovy new track on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack!
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard dropped his first solo single, "5 foot 9," Dimelo Flow invited a who's who of hot Latino artists on his new track, "Crazy," and She & Him returned with "Darlin'," the first track off their upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album.
Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Paris Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Conan Gray and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Harry's House - Harry Styles
"This Hell" - Rina Sawayama
"Wraith" - Chance the Rapper & VIC MENSA feat. Smoko Ono
"Turn Up the Sunshine" - Diana Ross & Tame Impala
"for the girls" - Hayley Kiyoko
"Dope" - John Legend feat. JID
"lighthouse" - Paris Jackson
"Frozen on Fire" - Madonna & Sickick
"She Don't Know" - Carrie Underwood
"Yours" - Conan Gray
"Darlin'" - She & Him
"Crazy" - Dimelo Flow feat. Ozuna, Wisin, Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavarez & Arcangel
"5 foot 9" - Tyler Hubbard
"100sadsongs" - Tai Verdes
"Pegao" - Camilo
"Cleopatra" - Train feat. Sofia Reyes
"the only" - LeAnn Rimes feat. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi & Ben Harper
"Noche De Teteo" - Sech
American Heartbreak - Zach Bryan
"Too Precious" - Em Beihold
Palaces - Flume
rising - mxmtoon
"LOTTA LOVE" - Josh Henderson
"The Walls" - BROTHERS
"off the grid" - Yot Club
"safety-empath in paradise" - Alanis Morissette
Face The River - Gavin DeGraw
"Ebony Mcqueen" - Dave Stewart
"Watina" - Calypso Rose feat. Carlos Santana & The Garifuna Collective
CITIZENS - Faouzia
"The Club Is Jumpin'" - Alok
"Bones" - Soccer Mommy
"Always Gonna Happen" - Savannah Conley
"Blutooth" - Blu DeTiger & Chromeo
"Lunch" - Aquakultre
"Sunburn" - Sylvan Esso
Face the Wall - Jordana
things with wings - ericdoa
Towards the Sun - AUGUST 08
"H20" - NAIKA
"all wrong" - payton
"Damn, Denver" - Tyler Dial
Way Back - High Valley
"Love of My Life" - Avery Lynch
"Tie Me Up" - Raynes
Nervous at Night - Charlie Hickey
"More Me" - Sophia Scott
bad things come in 3s - NOT THE MAIN CHARACTERS
"Cry Neon" - Nox Holloway
"Make a Little Room" - Steve Moakler
"All Dressed Up" - Hazel English feat. Day Wave
"Fantasy" - Oakman
"Gimme Light" - Cyn Santana
"Austin" - Liddy Clark
KEEP IT ALIVE - Liz Lamere
"Lucky One" - Jessica Carter Altman
"Stay Breezy Baby" - Amy Jack
