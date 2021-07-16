New Music Releases July 16: Normani, Cardi B, WILLOW, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Normani recruited Cardi B to take fans on a walk over to the "Wild Side," Willow Smith dropped her new pop-punk-infused album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, with features from Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, and Shawn Mendes joined Camilo on a remix of his dance floor-ready track "KESI."
Jennifer Hudson released the second song from her upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, lending her voice to the iconic hit "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman." John Mayer dropped his new, '80s-inspired album, aptly titled Sob Rock. And the second posthumous album from late rapper Pop Smoke was released, simply titled, Faith.
Plus, new music from Shakira, Conan Gray, Dan + Shay, Natalie Imbruglia, Soccer Mommy and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Wild Side" - Normani feat. Cardi B
Sob Rock - John Mayer
"(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" - Jennifer Hudson
Faith - Pop Smoke
lately I feel EVERYTHING - WILLOW
"KESI (Remix)" - Camilo & Shawn Mendes
"Sweet Dream" - Alessia Cara
"Good Things" - Dan + Shay
"Don't Wait Up" - Shakira
"Happy to Be Sad" - Ben Platt
"Not Every Cowboy" - Dustin Lynch
sling - Clairo
DYNASTY - Tainy & Yandel
"Maybe It's Great" - Natalie Imbruglia
"Good Girls" - CHVRCHES
"Kids" - Sam Williams feat. Keith Urban
"Be Where Your Feet Are" - Jason Mraz
"People Watching" - Conan Gray
"rom com 2004" - Soccer Mommy
"Walking Away" - Chelsea Cutler
"Carry Me" - NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Jon Foreman of Switchfoot
"Please Don’t Suck" - Noa Kirel
"Run Run" - Shenseea
Heartbroken and Milking It - Catie Turner
"Tattoo Your Name" - Clever
First Goodbye - Georgia Webster
"93 Days" - Grace Gaustad
IT'S NOT REAL - Cody Frost
