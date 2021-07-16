New Music Releases July 16: Normani, Cardi B, WILLOW, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Normani recruited Cardi B to take fans on a walk over to the "Wild Side," Willow Smith dropped her new pop-punk-infused album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, with features from Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, and Shawn Mendes joined Camilo on a remix of his dance floor-ready track "KESI."

Jennifer Hudson released the second song from her upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, lending her voice to the iconic hit "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman." John Mayer dropped his new, '80s-inspired album, aptly titled Sob Rock. And the second posthumous album from late rapper Pop Smoke was released, simply titled, Faith.

Plus, new music from Shakira, Conan Gray, Dan + Shay, Natalie Imbruglia, Soccer Mommy and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Wild Side" - Normani feat. Cardi B

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Sob Rock - John Mayer

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" - Jennifer Hudson

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Faith - Pop Smoke

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

lately I feel EVERYTHING - WILLOW

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"KESI (Remix)" - Camilo & Shawn Mendes

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Sweet Dream" - Alessia Cara

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Good Things" - Dan + Shay

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Don't Wait Up" - Shakira

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Happy to Be Sad" - Ben Platt

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Not Every Cowboy" - Dustin Lynch

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

sling - Clairo

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

DYNASTY - Tainy & Yandel

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Maybe It's Great" - Natalie Imbruglia

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Good Girls" - CHVRCHES

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Kids" - Sam Williams feat. Keith Urban

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Be Where Your Feet Are" - Jason Mraz

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"People Watching" - Conan Gray

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"rom com 2004" - Soccer Mommy

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Walking Away" - Chelsea Cutler

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Carry Me" - NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Jon Foreman of Switchfoot

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Please Don’t Suck" - Noa Kirel

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Run Run" - Shenseea

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Heartbroken and Milking It - Catie Turner

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Tattoo Your Name" - Clever

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

First Goodbye - Georgia Webster

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"93 Days" - Grace Gaustad

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

IT'S NOT REAL - Cody Frost

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

