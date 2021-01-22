New Music Releases January 22: Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Sabrina Carpenter and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Billie Eilish teamed up with Rosalía for a new track from the Euphoria soundtrack, Jason Derulo recruited Adam Levine for his new dance-ready ode to a ladylove with expensive tastes and Sabrina Carpenter added fuel to the fire with a new song that sure seems to be a response to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

Plus, Anuel AA and Ozuna dropped a collaborative album five years in the making and Andra Day previewed her buzzworthy performance as Billie Holiday with a stunning new performance of "Strange Fruit."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Billie Eilish & Rosalía

Even in its hiatus mini episodes, Euphoria continues to bring us great music. The latest track from the HBO teen drama features Billie Eilish singing in Spanish as she teams up with Rosalía on "Lo Vas A Olvidar," a collaboration that has been in the works since early 2019, but fits perfectly with the Jules-themes episode, which also drops on Friday.

"I actually think it's so beautiful, and it's so not something I feel like I've done," Eilish told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the track. "Rosalía opened a little channel in me that I hadn't tried out before. A lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important. I remember when we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about, 'It should be in English.' And I was like, 'No, no, no. It should be in Spanish. It's so beautiful.' ... And she told me what the lyrics mean, and then it just meant even more, because I was like, 'That's beautiful, and the delivery is beautiful, and the emotion is beautiful.'"

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Skin" - Sabrina Carpenter

A few things in this world are certain: death, taxes, Disney Channel stars publicly feuding over a boy in song. The latest chapter in the Olivia Rodrigo-Joshua Bassett-Sabrina Carpenter triangle dropped on Friday with the release of Carpenter's new single, which seems to specifically reference Rodrigo's now-No.1 hit, "Drivers License," with a few pointed lyrics, including a call back to that "blonde" mention.

"I just hope that one day / We both can laugh about it," Carpenter sings on the bridge. "When it's not in our face / won't have to dance around it / Don't drive yourself insane / It won't always be this way."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Lifestyle" - Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine

Derulo kicked off a "new era" on Friday, dropping a collab with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine that's a catchy, tropical-sounding ode to a ladylove with expensive tastes. Now a bona fide TikTok star in his own right, Derulo also dropped a dance-specific music video, showing off some of his impressive choreography.

"One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine," the performer shared on Instagram. "Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video. Chk it out if u love DANCE."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Los Dioses - Anuel AA & Ozuna

After five years of planning and speculation, the Latin music megastars teamed up for a collaborative album, dropping 12 new tracks for fans that show off what Anuel AA called the pair's "great chemistry in the studio."

"I'm happy that Los Dioses is finally hitting the street," Ozuna agreed. "This is an album that we had wanted to do for years, but our prior commitments had never allowed us the time. I greatly enjoyed the process and the experience of crafting this project with Anuel AA. As you all know, he’s not just a colleague to me – he’s like a brother."



Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Strange Fruit" - Andra Day

Ahead of the release of her Lady Day biopic, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day released a stunning new cover of the singer's iconic and controversial hit, based on a poem about lynching written by Abel Meeropol, a Jewish schoolteacher from the Bronx.

"I am changed & forever grateful for for these people,, for this experience,, for her," Day wrote on Instagram of playing the troubled and timeless singer. "I love u Lady Day."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify