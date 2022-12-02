New Music Releases December 2: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Noah Cyrus, and More

The arrival of Spotify Wrapped this week marked the unofficial end of the listening year, which, as much of the internet pointed out, means audiophiles everywhere now have a month of music seemingly uninhibited by analytics. While some say it’s a season for guilty pleasures, ET argues: now comes the time for finding new artists, making new playlists, and listening to our hearts' content ahead of the new year.
ET's music picks do just that this week. Plus, it's finally Christmas carol season. Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande took the stage together for their live performance of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" on NBC's Christmas Comes Around, and Jordan McGraw released a modern rock holiday tune, "Ride Along With Santa Claus."
BTS' RM dropped his first-ever solo album, Indigo, this week, becoming the second member of the beloved K-pop group to do so this year, and Noah Cyrus slowed things down for her new release, "Set For Life."
Read on for our full list of recommendations this week -- plus, where you can stream them today!
RM - "Indigo"
Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande - "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" (Live)
Noah Cyrus - "Set For Life"
A$AP Rocky - "Sh**tin' Me"
Stream it now: Soundcloud / Apple / Spotify
Precious Pepala - "Voices"
Jordan McGraw - "Ride Along With Santa Claus"
Lainey Wilson - "New Friends"
Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra - "Til You're Home"
Coi Leray - "Players"
Saucy Santana - "Bop Bop"
Alexander 23 feat Laufey - "Ain't Christmas"
Bailey Bryan - "Tragic"
Justus Bennetts - "Everything is Nothing"
Alex Warren - "Chasing Shadows"
Alec Benjamin - "Paper Crown"
Better Strangers - "Raincheck"
Wingtip - "Mr. 29"
