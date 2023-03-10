New Music Friday: The best releases out on March 10: Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Tim McGraw and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.

Miley Cyrus makes waves this week with her album release, Endless Summer Vacation, and Meghan Trainor is the queen of TikTok with her newest single, "Mother" (plus: Kris Jenner makes an appearance in her music video!).

Country fans will also need to stop and listen to Tim McGraw's "Standing Room Only" and Becky G is back with a new hit, "ARRANCA," featuring Omega.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

"Mother" – Meghan Trainor

"Standing Room Only" – Tim McGraw

"ARRANCA" – Becky G feat Omega

"La Reina" – Maluma

"Miracle" – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

"Spark of Light" – Michael Bolton

"Outskirts" – Sam Hunt

"Thank God I Do" – Lauren Daigle

"everybody hates me" – GAYLE

READY TO BE – TWICE

"How You Make Me Feel" – Smokey Robinson

"All Nighter" -- Tiësto

"Your Baby Girl" – Landon Parker

"To be honest" – Christine and the Queens

"Lucky" – Megan Moroney

"NO voy a llorar :’)" – Nicki Nicole

"i'm not doing well" – corook

Past // Present // Future – Meet Me @ The Altar

"ceilings" – Maggie Lindemann

