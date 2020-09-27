NeNe Leakes Says She Was 'Definitely' Forced Out of 'RHOA'

There may be more behind NeNe Leakes' departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta than was initially revealed. The reality star has claimed she was "definitely" forced out of the show by Bravo, and said she "can't wait to tell my truths." ET has reached out to Leakes and Bravo, who both declined to comment.

Leakes -- who said earlier this month that she made the decision to leave RHOA -- spoke about her exit with fans on Twitter over the weekend. When one fan asked if Bravo would give her the spinoff she deserves, Leakes replied, "They don't think i deserve to work at all in any compactly [sic]."

"@NeNeLeakes that’s Maliki [sic] it sound like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. 'They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?'" another fan asked.

"They definitely did," Leakes responded.

Leakes added on Saturday, "@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit. Well i can’t wait to tell my truthsRaising hands i hope i get just as much respect."

The "Teddi" Leakes was referring to is Teddi Mellencamp, a former cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who revealed on Instagram last week that her contract on the show was not renewed. Executive producer Andy Cohen praised Mellencamp's "no BS" announcement on his SiriusXM radio show.

Leakes, meanwhile, announced her departure from RHOA on her YouTube channel on Aug. 17.

"There's been a lot of emotions on both sides," she shared with fans. "It's been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."

Leakes added, "It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard."

Following Leakes' announcement, Bravo released a statement noting that the door is always open for her to return to the show. "We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again," a spokesperson for the network said.

The news came after Leakes previously shut down rumors that she was fired from the show ahead of season 13 and said that she and Bravo were still in negotiations.

"Not sure where these rumors are coming from!" she told ET in June. "If these negotiations don't work out, I will announce it myself."

