NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes Is in the Hospital After His Cancer Returned

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is battling cancer once again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that her husband's cancer has returned, and he is currently in the hospital.

NeNe opened up in an Instagram Live session with The Jasmine Brand on Monday, and revealed that Gregg had to undergo surgery.

"He's in the hospital. He's been in the hospital, tomorrow it'll be a week," NeNe shared, when asked about her husband's health. "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, [because] his cancer did return."

In 2018, Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. However, the cancer went into remission for a time after treatment.

"He's had this surgery before and he was in the hospital for about 15 days," NeNe shared, explaining she expects him to need the same amount of recovery time in the hospital this time around.

NeNe said the situation has been "difficult" and that the battle has led to a change in her husband, explaining that he is "super small."

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," she shared. "He's different."

"I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength," NeNe said, adding, "And pray for me too."

NeNe and Gregg took to Instagram in May 2019 to celebrate the first time he beat cancer, sharing a photo of Gregg holding a sign that read, "No cancer found! Praise God…"

"Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" NeNe captioned the post.

