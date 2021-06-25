Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Gives Birth to Their Third Child Together, His Fifth

Congrats to Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal! The couple has welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Isabella Rose Smith. Crystal announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of herself in the hospital, along with a smiling Ne-Yo beside her.

"ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹God said don’t make plans honey!" the mother of three wrote in the caption. "She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽."

Crystal and Ne-Yo received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section from their friends and family.

Ne-Yo's bundle of joy is his fifth child. He and Crystal share two sons -- 5-year-old Shaffer and 3-year-old Roman -- while Ne-Yo is also dad to 10-year-old daughter Madilyn and 9-year-old son Mason, who he shares with ex Monyetta Shaw.

The "Let Me Love You" singer announced Crystal was expecting in February, alongside a sultry video of himself caressing her baby bump.

"Overjoyed to announce...the family is expanding...👶🏽!" he wrote. "#Number5❤️#5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings🙏🏾@itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰You ready baby? Let’s go!"

Ne-Yo revealed in February 2020 that he and Crystal decided to divorce, but they reconciled soon after. See more on the family in the video below.