'NCIS' Sets Season 19 Premiere Date: See the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

CBS has set its fall 2021 schedule, which kicks off in September.

NCIS will launch its 19th season on a new night -- Mondays -- starting Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. An entire night of FBI begins Tuesday, Sept. 21 with a three-show crossover event that opens with FBI, followed by FBI: Most Wanted and the launch of new series, FBI: International.

After more than a year off the air, Survivor returns for its 41st cycle in Fiji on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with a two-hour premiere. The following week, on Sept. 29, Big Brother crowns the winner of season 23 with a special two-hour live finale.

CSI: Vegas, which returns original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The Sunday lineup begins Oct. 10 with the sophomore premiere of Queen Latifah's The Equalizer, followed by NCIS: Los Angeles and the season 5 premiere of SEAL Team, the latter of which will move to Paramount+ after a multi-week run on CBS. New global citizen competition series, The Activist, joins the Friday schedule beginning Oct. 22.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air Sunday, Sept. 19.

See below for CBS' fall schedule.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (35th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT 73RD EMMY AWARDS

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (NTP) (19th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI ' I (SERIES DEBUT)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (NTP) (4th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:00 PM FBI

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (NTP) (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (SERIES DEBUT)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (NTP) (6th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (NTP) (5th Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE ACTIVIST (SERIES DEBUT)

(S.W.A.T. Returns Dec. 3)

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.