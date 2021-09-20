Naya Rivera's Son Josey Celebrates 6th Birthday With Dad Ryan Dorsey

The late Naya Rivera's son, Josey, is 6 years old. Josey turned 6 years old on Sept. 17, and his dad, Ryan Dorsey, marked the occasion with adorable pictures he shared on Instagram on Sunday of his birthday celebration.

In one photo, Josey smiles and holds up six fingers. He also couldn't look happier while celebrating with a Batman-themed bash held outdoors, which even included a man fully dressed up as the caped superhero.

"The baby boy @joseydorsey is 6!!" Dorsey wrote. "Two thousand one hundred ninety+ days old. My sweet, smart, spectacular boy, every day is a gift, I love you more every day and am so proud to call you my son.❤️💙."

Rivera was pronounced dead on July 13, 2020. Her body was recovered five days after she went missing following a boat ride with Josey, who was four years old at the time, on California's Lake Piru. Authorities later shared that they believed that just before Rivera's death, she mustered enough energy to push Josey safely back onto the boat as the boat started drifting, though couldn't save herself.

ET spoke to Rivera's father, George Rivera, in July ahead of the 1-year anniversary of the death of the late Glee actress. He shared how she changed after becoming a mom to Josey.

"He really became everything for her," he said. "Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity. She became very mature as a person and really receptive to other people's feelings."

George said that Josey frequently asks about his mother and that Rivera's loved ones don't shy away from the conversation.

"He says, 'Oh, I used to do this with Mommy. Oh, I remember Mommy used to do this,'" he shared. "It might be a cup out of the cupboard, it might be a snack and we go, 'Yeah, remember when you did that?' We don't back off of that, we just keep reinforcing his values and our values."

"Tough situation, especially because he was there -- it's not like you're talking about a ghost that's floating around, right?" he added. "He's got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid. ... When he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."