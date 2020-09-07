Naya Rivera's Ex-Fiance Big Sean Likes Tweets Asking for Her Safe Return After She Goes Missing

Big Sean is thinking of his ex-fiancee, Naya Rivera. After the news broke on Wednesday that Rivera had gone missing while taking a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, the 32-year-old rapper took to social media.

Though Big Sean did not tweet or post a message of his own, like several of Rivera's co-stars and friends, he did show that Rivera's safety was on his mind by liking several tweets about the search for her.

After the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted that they were suspending the search for Rivera until the morning, many fans took to Twitter sharing phone numbers for the department and encouraging fans to call and ask the police to continue searching.

Big Sean liked several tweets from fans who wrote about calling in. He also liked a tweet from jeweler Ben Baller and from the radio station Real 92.3 L.A., whose message were about praying for Rivera's safe return.

The Sheriff's Department previously told NBCLA that the actress and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. Approximately three hours later, another boater discovered Josey in the boat by himself wearing a life vest. He told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never came back up or returned to the boat, TMZ reports.

A search was immediately initiated with the use of helicopters, divers, and drones. The actress has not yet been found. Authorities reportedly believe Rivera to be dead.

On Thursday, authorities posted on Twitter that they were again out looking for the actress. "The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

Big Sean and Rivera ended their engagement in 2014, six months after he proposed. "Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately," Big Sean's rep said in a statement at the time.