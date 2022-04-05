Naturi Naughton Marries Fiancé Xavier 'Two' Lewis -- and La La Anthony Catches the Bouquet!

Naturi Naughton is a bride! The Queens star married her fiancé, Xavier "Two" Lewis, on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta. The actress included several former co-stars in her bridal party to help celebrate her day, including Omari Hardwick, Sinqua Walls and La La Anthony, the latter whom caught the bouquet and commemorated the event on Instagram.

"Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??" the Think Like a Man actress captioned her post showing her catching the flowers. "WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!"

Among the number of fans and friends showing love in the replies -- including Ciara and Marvel star Teyonah Parris -- Naughton shared her view on the incredible catch, commenting, "That was crazy! I somehow threw it right to you! Letsssgoo!!!"

Naughton announced her engagement in January 2021 but didn't reveal Lewis' identity until an interview with Essence this February. The former 3LW member -- mom to 4-year-old Zuri, whom she shares with her ex, Ben -- told the outlet that she wanted to focus on their time together as a couple before revealing his identity.

"It was important to be cautious about sharing [his identity] so we could focus on that bonding time," she said at the time. "Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don't."

Hardwick, the bride's Power co-star, introduced the pair and served as the best man on the big day.

Congratulations to the happy couple!