Natti Natasha, Fiancé Raphy Pina and His Kids Test Positive for COVID-19

Natti Natasha is urging people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The "Noches en Miami" singer revealed in an Instagram post that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina and two of his four children tested positive for the coronavirus. Natti noted that her 7-month-old daughter, Vida, and Pina's son Raphy Jr. are well and have not contracted the virus at this time.

"Responsibly, we want to notify everyone that Natalie Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mía Pina tested positive for COVID-19. Both Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health," Natti wrote in Spanish on her social media. "Please, the people who have been near us the last 48 hours, we ask that you go get tested and that you isolate in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone, so don't let your guard down, protect yourself and get your booster. We love you, Famila Pina Gutiérrez."

Natti's post was filled with supporting messages from fans and friends, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Just last week, the couple celebrated Christmas with their family. They shared photos from their intimate gathering on their Instagram, as well as a sweet Natasha-Pina family photo on Noche Buena.

ET spoke with Natti last month when she was promoting her Prime Video docuseries, Everybody Loves Natti, where she touched on her and Raphy's strong relationship.

"We support each other very much. So whenever he's going through something, I'm there. When I'm going through something, he's there," she expressed. "He is who he is and he's not apologetic about it. He has so much confidence in himself. We have a great work dynamic. When we're outside, he's my manager, I'm Natti Natasha. When we're in the house, when we're together, we don't talk about work."

