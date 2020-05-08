National Underwear Day: Best Underwear From Lululemon, Hanky Panky and More

Happy National Underwear Day -- your annual reminder that no wardrobe is complete without great underwear.

When shopping for the perfect pairs, comfort and versatility is key. You want undies that feel comfy all day and styles to rotate that wear best under various styles of clothing.

We're here to help you find the best new long-lasting (and chic) styles to fill your underwear drawer, from cotton panties to lacy thong options from brands we love like Natori, Lululemon, SKIMS, Hanky Panky and more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best underwear for women.