National Board of Review Announces Top Films of 2020, Chadwick Boseman as Icon Award Winner

Da 5 Bloods has gotten a little more love on the (looooong) road to the Oscars. The National Board of Review announced its 2020 honorees on Tuesday, naming Da 5 Bloods as Best Film and Spike Lee as Best Director.

"Lee is one of our greatest filmmakers, a bold auteur with a cinematic vision and an astute perspective on human relationships, focusing at times on that intersection between the personal and the political," said NBR President Annie Schulhof.

While the National Board of Review has never been one to crystal ball the Academy Awards, any accolades are good accolades in this unprecedented awards season. Best Actor and Actress contenders Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan, meanwhile, picked up his and hers acting awards.

This year's Icon Award will be presented posthumously to Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman, "an extraordinary talent who represented the best of what an actor could be no matter what the role."

Here is the full list of National Board of Review honorees:

Best Film: Da 5 Bloods

Best Director: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World

Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Foreign Language Film: La Llorona

Best Documentary: Time

Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman

Freedom of Expression Award: One Night in Miami

Spotlight Award: Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in The Forty Year-Old Version

Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

TOP FILMS (in alphabetical order):

First Cow

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

TOP 5 FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMS (in alphabetical order):

Apples

Collective

Dear Comrades

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

TOP 5 DOCUMENTARIES (in alphabetical order):

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Dick Johnson is Dead

Miss Americana

The Truffle Hunters

TOP 10 INDEPENDENT FILMS (in alphabetical order):

The Climb

Driveways

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Outpost

Relic

Saint Frances

Wolfwalkers