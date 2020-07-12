Natalie Desselle Reid, 'Eve' and 'B.A.P.S.' Star, Dead at 53

Rest in peace, Natalie Desselle Reid. The actress died on Monday morning following a private battle with colon cancer, TMZ reports. She was 53.

Reid was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year, and spent her final days in hospice care, surrounded by family, according to TMZ.

Reid was best known for her role as Mickey in the 1997 film B.A.P.S. She also had parts in 1996's Set It Off and 1997's Cinderella, and starred as Janie Egins on Eve, from 2003 to 2006.

The actress is survived by her husband, Leonard, and three children.

Reid's B.A.P.S. co-star, Halle Berry, reacted to her death on Instagram. "i’m in total shock. completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute. #RIP @nataliedessellereid."

"Just absolutely decimated by this news... Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning," Holly Robinson Peete wrote on Twitter. "I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl."

Bow Wow shared, "Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys 'Madea Big Happy Family' sending my love."

Sending my love and condolences out to Natalie Desselle family. Had the pleasure of working with her on Tyler Perrys “Madea Big Happy Family” sending my love 🕊 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9pLaVEEJzI — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 7, 2020

