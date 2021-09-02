Natalia Bryant Shares Memories With Her Dad Kobe in Rare Interview

Natalia Bryant is opening up about the influence her late father, Kobe Bryant, continues to have on her. In a new video interview with IMG Models, the stunning 18-year-old reflects on special memories with her dad and how it's shaping her future.

Natalia signed with IMG Models in February, and answers a few questions about herself in the video for the famed modeling agency. Natalia says her mom, Vanessa Bryant, is her biggest style influence, and when asked what motivates her, she responds, "My dad." She later talks about the special bond she had with Kobe when it comes to their love of films and why she wants to pursue a career in the film industry.

"My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on, like, movie marathons," she recalls. "And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months, anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are. Like, oh my gosh, that architecture reminds me of, like, this piece from this film. So, it's just things like that, it just really inspired me and I was like, 'I want to do this, forever.'"

Natalia, who currently attends USC, also credits the most daring thing she's ever done -- swim with sharks -- to her dad.

"My dad convinced me," she says with a smile. "But it was like, when I was really little, so I asked him, 'Are they nice sharks?' and he's like, 'Yeah, that one's really nice.'"

She later shares that in 10 years, she wants to win an Oscar. Kobe won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.

"I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list," she says. "And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and those fashion aspects, and I think combining my two passions, like, that's just amazing. I want to be able to do that."

Last month, Vanessa admitted she had a hard time while dropping Natalia off at USC.

"Today was rough. This was before the tears came down," Vanessa shared on Instagram alongside a picture of Natalia with her sisters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2. "Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛"