'My Little Pony:' Make Your Mark': Watch Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the Colorful Trailer (Exclusive)

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan lends her voice to the upcoming My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, and only ET premieres the exclusive trailer for the animated hour, which drops Thursday, May 26 on Netflix.

Serving as the bridge between last year's film, My Little Pony: A New Generation, and the main eight-episode My Little Pony: Make Your Mark series, which debuts in September, the 44-minute special serves as a teaser for the upcoming episodes and will feature 3D CG animation.

The series follows the Mane 5 as they go on a journey of self-discovery told through action-packed and heartfelt stories.

In the bridge episode, now that magic has returned, Sunny (voiced by Jenna Warren) and her friends must convince the Earth Ponies of Maretime that Equestria is better with it than without it. Ramakrishnan voices Zephyrina "Zipp" Storm.

A second My Little Pony special will drop Monday, Nov. 21 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for My Little Pony: Make Your Mark below.

Netflix

