MTV Video Music Awards to Honor 9/11 Victims in Return to NYC

In just a few months, the MTV Video Music Awards will set out to celebrate the return of live entertainment. This year, the highly anticipated event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, marking the first time since 2013.

The VMAs will air live Sunday, Sept. 12, in more than 175 countries and territories, reaching nearly 400 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

Given the timing, MTV is collaborating with 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities, which will promote awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, in lead-up to the awards ceremony.

Last year, the VMAs tried to hold the event with a limited audience at Barclays but instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic, moved performances to various outdoor areas around New York City with few in the audience, and in some cases, none at all.

Here's a look at how they pulled off the awards show in 2020 under unprecedented circumstances.