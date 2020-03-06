Mother of George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: 'This Is What Those Officers Took'

The mother of George Floyd's daughter spoke out on Tuesday for the first time since Floyd's death in an attempt to get "everybody to know that this is what those officers took." In a short, tearful statement alongside the daughter she had with Floyd, Roxie Washington mourned the loss of Floyd as a father to 6-year-old Gianna.

"I don't have a lot to say, because I can't get my words together right now," Washington said at Minneapolis City Hall. "But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father."

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," Washington added. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

All four of the officers present during Floyd's arrest have been fired. But only the officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, has been charged.

"I'm here for my baby, and I'm here for George because I want justice for him," Washington said. "I want justice for him because he was good."

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson also decried Floyd's death.

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for," he told Washington at the press conference. "I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother."

"We're not leaving, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna send [Floyd] home in beautiful ways this week," he added. "But I'm telling you: We are not leaving, we are gonna demand justice."

This article was originally published to CBS News on June 2, 2020, at 6:54 p.m. CT.