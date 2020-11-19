Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's Husband, Begins Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has begun his 5-month prison sentence for his involvement in the college admissions scandal.

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms to ET that the 57-year-old fashion designer reported to USP Lompoc, a medium security U.S. penitentiary in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday.

In August, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service. He agreed to these terms in his plea deal when he officially pleaded guilty in May. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

During his sentencing, he addressed the court and said he deeply regretted the harm that his actions had caused his daughters, 22-year-old Isabella and 21-year-old Olivia Jade, as well as his wife, Lori Loughlin, and others. He said he accepted full responsibility and was ready to accept the consequences.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Loughlin started serving her 2-month prison sentence on Oct. 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Her prison sentence began early, as a judge originally ordered her to report to prison on Nov. 19. She has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she is released.

According to Bureau of Prisons records, the Full House star's release date is on Dec. 28. A source recently told ET that the actress is in constant communication with her loved ones, although the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin is currently not allowing visitors.

"Lori’s been communicating daily with her family and is trying her best to get acclimated to her new surroundings but she’s ready to go home," the source said. "This is a huge challenge. She is trying to stay strong but she’s also been very frightened of contracting COVID. This was a huge stress for Lori even before she was locked up and now her fear is even worse."

The source added, "Her girls are worried about her and are doing everything they can to reassure her that she can do this and trying to help her to stay strong. Never in a million years did Lori ever think she‘d be behind bars in her lifetime and she had a very difficult time dealing with that reality. She lost many nights of sleep in fear of what everyday life would be like in prison."

Giannulli and Loughlin paid $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.