Moonbin, Member of K-Pop Group ASTRO, Dead at 25

Moonbin, an artist with the K-pop group ASTRO, has died. He was 25.

Details surrounding his death are still not known but the group's music label, Fantagio Music, confirmed the singer's death on its verified Twitter account. The group's label asked for privacy as the family mourns Moonbin's sudden death.

"First of all, I apologize for the sad and heartbreaking news," the statement by the group's label read in Korean. "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers, but all ASTRO members, Fantagio colleagues, and executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

The statement continued, "It is all the more heartbreaking to tell you the sudden news to the fans who supported Moon Bin and gave him generous love. It is more heartbreaking because I know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else. I sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and grieve the deceased."

The statement also went on to say that the family will have a private funeral "with family and friends and company colleagues attending."

ASTRO made its debut in 2016, and Billboard praised the group as a "K-pop boy band to watch" following their second top-10 entry on Billboard's World Albums chart with Summer Vibes: 2nd Mini Album EP.

Moonbin was the older brother of Moon Sua, part of the popular seven-member K-pop girl group Billie, formerly known as Mystic Rookies.