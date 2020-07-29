'Moesha,' 'Girlfriends' Stars Reunite to Announce Slate of Classic Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Following fans’ endless calls for a number of classic Black sitcoms to be added to Netflix, the streaming platform reunited stars from Moesha, Girlfriends, Sister Sister and more to reveal that those ‘90s faves will be available in the coming months.

“I’m so excited to announce some really incredible, super exciting news. One on One, Half & Half, The Parkers, Sister Sister, Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends [are] coming to Netflix,” Essence Atkins (Half & Half), Flex Alexander (One on One), Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends), Robert Ri’chard (One on One), Jenna von Oÿ (The Parkers), Rachel True (Half & Half), Jackee Harry (Sister Sister), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Brittany Daniel (The Game), Persia White (Girlfriends) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game) announced in a video shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account.

“I am beyond humbled and honored at how much the fans continue to ride hard for [these shows] years later, and how it’s made a huge impact on the culture. These shows changed the face of television as we know it. And it helps for Black creators, both in front and behind the camera. It has provided us with being able to be in the homes of people worldwide. I could use some laughs right about now,” the video continued with Atkins, Ralph, Pooch Hall (The Game), Tia Mowry (Sister Sister, The Game), Valarie Pettiford (Half & Half), Flex Alexander (One on One), Sicily Johnson (One on One), Tim Reid (Sister Sister), Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, The Game).

Golden Brooks (Girlfriends), Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha), Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends), Reggie Hayes (Girlfriends), Chico Benymon (Half & Half), Shar Jackson (Moesha), Coby Bell (The Game), Ken Lawson (The Parkers), Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Kelly Perine (One on One) went on to recount favorite moments from their respective shows and thank fans for their continued support. “It didn’t go unnoticed,” Ralph said.

Not all the series will be available on the streaming platform at once. The rollout schedule for the shows is as follows:

Aug. 1: Moesha

Aug. 15: The Game, seasons 1-3

Sept. 1: Sister Sister

Sept. 11: Girlfriends

Oct. 1: The Parkers

Oct. 15: Half & Half, One on One

As a testament to the announcement, love for the series hasn’t died -- even decades later -- and their impact is still being felt today.

Following the success of Girlfriends and The Game, Akil has gone onto create and executive produce series like Love Is__ on OWN, Being Mary Jane on BET and The CW’s Black Lightning. In 2018, while discussing how women were leading a Black renaissance on TV, she looked back on the impact of Girlfriends and how she had to fight the network over keeping Ross’ naturally curly hair or ensure that female characters would talk openly about their sexuality. “Now, I am meeting a lot of millennial women who grew up on the show and are wearing their hair natural and talking about, ‘I carry condoms.’ That fills me with great joy,” she said.

And in 2016, Moesha herself, aka Brandy, reflected on the show’s legacy 20 years later. “I think for young Black girls to grow up through her journey and through her eyes and to see a young Black girl with braids in her hair, it leaves the legacy of possibility,” the singer said at the time, adding, “[A Netflix reboot] would be awesome. We could do, like, two episodes or something. I'm ready to go!”

If Moesha and others are a hit on Netflix, then maybe Brandy and audiences will get their revival wish!