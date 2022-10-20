Missy Peregrym to Return to 'FBI' in November After Maternity Leave: See First Photos

Missy Peregrym has officially set her FBI return date.

After hinting in July that she was returning to work soon, CBS officially announced Peregrym's first appearance back since giving birth to a baby girl with husband Tom Oakley. The actress will step back into FBI as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the Nov. 15 episode, titled "Ready or Not."

In the episode, Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. And an inadvertent revelation from Maggie to OA (Zeeko Zaki) causes him to worry that his partner is rushing back into the job too quickly.

CBS released the first photos of Peregrym back in action as Maggie. See them below.

CBS

CBS

The cast also shared a sweet video on social media celebrating Peregrym's return to set.

The moment you've all been waiting for — @mperegrym is finally back! 🎉 Catch her return during an all-new episode of #FBICBS Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/fEwm56jldV — FBI (@FBICBS) October 20, 2022

Zaki recently spoke with ET about having his co-star back on FBI.

"Everyone can look forward to the return of Missy Peregrym, especially if this emotional rollercoaster that we're going on continues down through episode 4. We'll look forward to an emotional return," Zaki teased earlier this month. "And I'm excited for everyone to see how the writers, how we've all gotten the opportunity to honor this moment in her return. But it's going to be fun and it's really great to have her back on set. I can't wait to get back into some sort of swing of things before the end of the season or season 6 starts up and it gets crazy again."

FBI airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.