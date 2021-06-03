'Mission: Impossible 7' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Mission: Impossible 7 has shut down production. Filming on the Tom Cruise movie halted following positive COVID-19 test results from those working on the project. It is unclear how many people on the production tested positive.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures tells ET. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 first shut down in February 2020, just as the coronavirus outbreak was beginning to halt productions across the globe. In December, audio leaked of Cruise yelling at members of the crew who reportedly violated COVID safety procedures; the actor defended his rant in an interview with Empire magazine in May.

"I said what I said,” he said. "There was a lot at stake at that point."

The action star clarified that he wasn’t shouting in front of the "entire crew," but rather asked that some staff members leave the set so that he might reprimand a "select people" for their behavior.

"All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry," Cruise admitted. "And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief."

