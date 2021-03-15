Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Picture Perfect at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Miranda Lambert is a stunner!

The country superstar looked radiant at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. For the annual awards ceremony, Lambert, 37, wore a silver fully embroidered gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline from Italian designer Genny’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

She accessorized with KWIAT jewels, a green silk clutch and Sophia Webster shoes. Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, looked handsome in a black suit.

Days before the ceremony, Lambert teased her red carpet look, telling ET, "I have a dress and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that." She also described her look as, "Sleek and sexy, not really a princess gal."

The "Settling Down" singer is up for three GRAMMYs, including Best Country Album for her 2019 LP, Wildcard. Her song "Bluebird" is also up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Lambert has previously won two GRAMMY awards, one in 2010 and one in 2015.

During the telecast she won for Best Country Album, thanking her whole team and "GRAMMYs for putting this together and letting us at least kind of be together."

"I can't wait to get back out as a band," she noted to her entire crew. "I love you so much. Thank you."

Lambert took the stage during the telecast to perform her GRAMMY-nominated song in a sparkly blue dress.

"The set is beautiful, the set is very feminine and beautiful," Lambert shared about what viewers can expect from her performance. "And also there's an energy with my band and I because we haven't played 'Bluebird' really…So we're really happy to be up there together, playing music and I think that just gives a natural, good vibe to put out there."

Meanwhile, back in November, the country star shared the screen with her handsome hubby in the "Settling Down" music video. The song, she told ET at the time, is one that is very special to her and "encompasses everything" that she is living.

"I just feel like it kinda embraces the feeling we all have of when you first fall in love, when you first really find your person," she explained. "And now being the time that it is in 2020, everyone is sort of being forced into domesticated worlds and haven't been on the road for all this time. I think this song is very, very timely and has a great sentiment for that."

