Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Living the 'Glamp Life' on Cross-Country Road Trip

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are taking their love on the road! The couple set off in their Airstream Globetrotter, which they lovingly named The Sheriff, to take a glamping trip from Nashville to New York.

Lambert shared pics and videos from their maiden voyage on Instagram, showing off their cooking adventures and date nights on the road.

"Hey y’all. Just an update on glamp life. We spent the last week taking #TheSherrif on his first road trip," she captioned her post. "We camped our way to see our NY family. 6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN... Virgina to PA and then NY. It was a nice change of pace."

"Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused," Lambert continued. "I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music (which I love and miss terribly... obvs @db102681). B drives too and is the best navigator."

The 36-year-old country singer continued her post by describing how she and McLoughlin, 29, spent their time during the trip.

"We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in. Took a few times but we worked out the kinks," she wrote. "One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe 'campfire casserole' in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now."

Back in November, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Lambert, who couldn't help but gush over McLoughlin, whom she secretly wed in February 2019.

"It's really good to be genuinely happy,” she said of married life. “You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'"

"He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance," she added. "He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great."