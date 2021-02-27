Miranda Lambert and Elle King's 'Drunk': Go Behind the Scenes of Their Gender-Bending Music Video (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert and Elle King are back with an uptempo new collaboration, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)." The singers dropped the song and accompanying music video on Friday, and only ET takes you to the set of their gender-bending video.

"This is probably the most fun music video I've ever done," King says in the behind-the-scenes clip.

"Yeah, it's easy and it's been great," adds Lambert. "We both got to jump around and wear glitter, and we needed to laugh."

The artists rock big hair and vintage attire in the '80s-inspired wedding video, starring King as the bride and Lambert as her maid of honor. The video, directed by Running Bear, was filmed last month in Nashville and also features King's real-life fiancé, Dan Tooker, as the groom.

"I actually held her dress and took her shoes off like a maid of honor," Lambert shares, with King noting, "It does coincide with my soon-to-be wedding, and Miranda you just got married."

"I'm still a newlywed, pretty much," adds Lambert.

"Yeah, she's still a newlywed," King says. "So love's in the air."

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” marks the singers' second time they've collaborated. Their first was "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which earned them a win at the 2020 ACM Awards for Music Event of the Year.



"We met because Miranda scared the crap out of me by coming to a show and I was very, very starstruck," King recalls. "And I felt like she liked me after that night, and you were always nice to me anytime I kind of saw you around."

Lambert adds that while they are "new friends," they feel "like old friends." "We bonded over actual life on tour and hanging out together," she says.

