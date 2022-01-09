Minka Kelly Shares First Picture With Trevor Noah from Their 'Holiday of a Lifetime' in South Africa

Minka Kelly is giving the world a look inside of her relationship with Trevor Noah. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Friday Night Lights actress shared a selfie featuring the comedian from their vacation to South Africa in December.

“Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi 🙏🏼❤️,” she wrote.

In the selfie, which was taken by the Daily Show host, Kelly sits beside Noah during a boat trip with friends who pose in the background. Kelly’s photo comes a week after Noah shared the first shot of the pair on his respective Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana . May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰,” the 37-year-old captioned the group shot. In the picture, Kelly smiles brightly as she sits next to her boyfriend.

Noah and Kelly were also captured by other folks who attended the trip. In a video posted by another one of the comedian’s friends, the famous duo showed off their moves.

After quietly dating for months, the pair were photographed together in September 2020. In May of 2021, the duo unfortunately put a pin in their romance. A source said at the time, "their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart."

However, the following June, the pair rekindled their love.

At the time, a source told ET "Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day. They're spending more time together and are both happy.”

The source added, "Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other."

Noah and Kelly have yet to publicly address their romance.