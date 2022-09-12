Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Joke About 'Complicated Relationships' While Presenting Together at Emmy Awards

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak took the Emmys stage together on Monday, presenting the award for Writing in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie and joking about their notoriously "complicated" co-star relationship.

"To all the nominees, we just want to say congratulations you lazy sons of b***hes. How are you getting away with this?" Kaling joked.

"Eight episodes?" Novak elaborated.

The longtime friends went on to say that they came up during network sitcoms, which often involved far more episodes than today's streaming platforms.

"No time for social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars," Kaling said. The joke was seemingly a reference to her close friendship with Novak, which fans often speculate is actually a secret romance.

Publicly, Novak is the godparent to both of Kaling's children, but fans went so far as to start an online rumor that he is also the biological father.

"It doesn't bother me," Kaling told Marie Claire of the speculation earlier this year. "So far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J. ... If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."