Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Are Picture Perfect at Oscars After-Party

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had one stylish night on the town! The Office stars spent their Sunday evening in the most glam way possible at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Kaling shared a photo from the event’s official portrait studio. “I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you?,” 📷: @markseliger @vanityfair the mother of two captioned the photo.

In the pic, Kaling looks off the screen as she holds the yellow cape to her Dolce & Gabbana dress, while Novak, dressed in a tuxedo, sits on the couch behind her. The duo’s photo got their famous friends talking in the comments.

“Holy smokes,” Jennifer Garner wrote.

“You two are 😍😍😍,” Oliva Munn added.

Vanity Fair also shared the picture on their official Instagram account with a nod to their classic series.

“Consider this a Dunder Mifflin rebrand: Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak strike a pose in the #VFOscars portrait studio. Photographed by @MarkSeliger,” the magazine captioned the photo.

Novak also shared the picture on his respective account.

Prior to the photo shoot, Kaling shared a selfie of her and Novak dressed to the nines. In a separate photo, the Never Have I Ever creator shared a series of solo shots showing off her outfit. “I love the movies,” she captioned the pic.

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is one of the year’s most star-studded events. The stars align and pose for glamorous shots throughout the evening as they continue to celebrate the year’s biggest films.

This year, stars such as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, Meghan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes posed for pictures.