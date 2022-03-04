'Million Dollar Listing L.A.' Star Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd Are Divorcing

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are ending their marriage. The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star announced on Friday they're getting divorced more than four years after tying the knot.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg's statement read in a post on his Instagram account. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Flagg, who has starred in 12 of the 13 seasons of the hit Bravo series, also thanked the fans for their "unwavering support." His MDLLA co-stars showed their support with several comments in his post. Heather Altman wrote, "I love you both so much and have tremendous respect for you both." Tracy Tudor echoed the sentiment, while Matt Altman wrote, "So so so sorry to hear this guys. You are both amazing people."

Boyd, also a respected luxury real estate agent who is frequently featured on the show, also took to Instagram and posted a lengthy statement addressing the news. He said, in part, "As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family."

He added, "If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work." According to PageSix, Flagg and Boyd had been separated for months now.

Flagg and Boyd's romance was documented on the show from the start, beginning with their first date. Flagg would ultimately propose to Boyd in Paris in front of his parents and a team of dancers he hired to help him with the proposal.

They got married in September 2017 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in front close family and friends that also included the cast of Million Dollar Listing, which had cameras rolling at the lavish soiree. The news comes two months after it was reported that fellow co-star Fredrik Eklund was leaving the long-running franchise after 11 years.