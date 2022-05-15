Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Have Date Night at 'Stranger Things' Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown had a special date night! On Saturday, the 18-year-old attended the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in New York, with her love, Jake Bongiovi. The actress stunned in an ivory dress with a black accent half sleeve. Brown let her tresses flow past her shoulders. By her side for the evening was Bongiovi, who complemented his girlfriend’s look in a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

The pair showed minimal PDA as they posed for pictures. Bongiovi also joined Brown, her father and little sister for a picture. Letting his lady have her moment, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, stepped to the side while Brown posed for solo shots.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brown was also joined at the event by her Stranger Things co-stars, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Prior to the carpet, the Enola Holmes actress celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet post. “happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie),” Brown captioned the post.

Brown led the carousel with a picture of her and Bongiovi holding hands while jumping on the beach, followed by a selfie of her kissing him on the cheek. The actress ended the tribute with a video of him playing with a Star Wars toy.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brown and Bongiovi’s red carpet outing comes two months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs. The actress and her leading man both rocked black ensembles for the occasion.

Brown and Bongiovi sparked dating rumors over the summer when Bongiovi shared a selfie of the duo cruising in the car. “bff <3,” he wrote next to the pic. Shortly after, the duo was spotted holding hands during a stroll in NYC.