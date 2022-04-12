Millie Bobby Brown Addresses 'Gross' Change in How She's Treated After Turning 18

Millie Bobby Brown is once again opening up about sexualization of young girls, but this time she brings added perspective now that she recently turned 18.

The Stranger Things star spoke to Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma on The Guilty Feminist podcast and revealed that, in the wake of turning 18 in February, she's "definitely seeing a difference between the way people act, and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age."

"But it's gross and it's true," she added, "and so I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that but have also been dealing with that for forever."

Brown -- who burst onto the scene as a 12-year-old playing Eleven on the hit Netflix series -- had previously opened up about the topic when she turned 16 back in February 2020. At the time, Brown shared a video on Instagram and said, in part, that in the years leading up to her 16th birthday, she grew "frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

Now, two years later, Brown told The Guilty Feminist podcast it hasn't been easy since legally becoming an adult.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she said. "Being liked and trying to fit in. It's a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that, obviously, I'm doing that in the public eye."

And it definitely hasn't been easy growing up in the public eye. Back in February 2020, Brown disclosed a sour encounter she had with a fan who refused to stop recording her on video even after Brown told her she wished not to be filmed. In a tearful video, Brown recounted the uncomfortable encounter while imploring fans to show a little more respect.

"You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said at the time. "It's just manners."