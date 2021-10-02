Miley Cyrus Says 'Being Single Sucks' in Funny Message

Miley Cyrus is loving life these days! The 28-year-old singer recently performed her hit 2013 single, "Wrecking Ball," during the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate, and then took to Twitter to share how she's doing in her personal life.

"Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!" Cyrus wrote.

She used the message to caption a clip that featured herself playing Hannah Montana and declaring she had "no problem not having a boyfriend."

The post then cut to a clip of Cyrus at the TikTok Tailgate saying, "I'm single now, you know, after COVID I'm ready."

Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F❤️CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha! pic.twitter.com/8Ywj8I72QU — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 10, 2021

Cyrus' last public romance was with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The exes split in August 2020 after less than a year of dating. Prior to that, she was romantically linked with reality star Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2018 after tying the knot the previous December.

This past December, Cyrus opened up about her marriage to Hemsworth in Rolling Stone, saying, "As you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."

For more from what Cyrus had to say about her marriage to Hemsworth, watch the clip below.