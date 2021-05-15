Miley Cyrus Developing Pride Special as Part of New NBCUniversal TV & Streaming Deal

Miley Cyrus has signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The deal, which was announced Friday, will kick off with a new Pride concert special.

The Stand By You Pride special -- one of three specials Cyrus will produce for NBCU -- will stream exclusively on Peacock. The one-hour event was filmed in Nashville, featuring Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting a spin on some beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" Cyrus said in a statement. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too! We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!"

"Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel."

Cyrus' first look deal will encompass potential projects across scripted and unscripted content for NBCU, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

