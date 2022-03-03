Mila Kunis Speaks Out About the Crisis in Her Home Country of Ukraine and Launches $30 Million Fundraiser

Mila Kunis is applauding the bravery of Ukrainians amid the country's Russian invasion. But more can be done to help those fleeing the war-torn country, and the 38-year-old actress is revealing those plans.

The Family Guy star and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, announced on Thursday they're launching a GoFundMe campaign -- in conjunction with Airbnb and FlexPort.org -- with a goal of raising $30 million to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Kunis and Kutcher also say they'll match up to $3 million of their own money. Within just a few hours of launching, the campaign had already surpassed $2.5 million in donations, and counting.

The That 70s Show star said the challenge right now comes down to logistics, like setting up housing and sending supplies and other resources to the region. Kutcher said the aid will be transported to known NGOs (non-governmental organizations) on the ground that can insure that the aid is received by the people that need it the most.

Kunis, who was born in the western part of Ukraine in Chernivtsi in 1983 but came to the States in 1991, added that Airbnb will support housing and cost of living for those who take in refugees.

According to CBS News, more than one million have already fled Ukraine. Vox reports that at least 505,000 Ukrainians have gone to Poland, 139,000 to Hungary, 97,000 to Moldova, 51,000 to Romania, 72,000 to Slovakia and 90,000 to other European countries. The outlet also reports that most of the refugees are women and children, with a growing number of unaccompanied children.

"The people who Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support," Kunis said in a video posted to the GoFundMe campaign. "We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us."

For more coverage on the Ukraine Crisis visit CBS News.