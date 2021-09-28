Mila Kunis Jokes That She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Kids

Mila Kunis is poking fun at her family's bathing habits. The 38-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals how her dogs fit into her family's bathing philosophy.

The subject of bathing was first brought up in July, when Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, said on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their kids when "you can see the dirt on them." The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, shares Dimitri, 4, and Wyatt, 6.

"It's so dumb," she says of the controversy. "We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?"

"You bathe your dogs more often than your children?" DeGeneres asks.

"Fact. Yes," Kunis jokingly confirms, before once again rehashing the great bathing debate.

"We don't bathe our children very often and/or ourselves. I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. I don't find that to be a necessity," she explains. "... My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day like, 'Today I'm going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens and I forgot to feed them."

Kunis goes on to remark how her initial comments have "taken such a turn," and caused celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Drew Barrymore to weigh in.

"Apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations, The Rock, you shower," Kunis quips. "Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't shower."

Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, also got in on the conversation, siding with Kunis and Kutcher. The couple shares Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.

"We forget," Bell told the ladies of The View of bathing her kids. "... I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag."

As for Kunis, she's doubling down on her initial comments.

"There's a body of water that they touch just about every day, almost every other day. Sometimes it's a pool. Sometimes it's a sprinkler. It just depends," she tells DeGeneres. "It's COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house! Who cares?"

At the end of her chat with DeGeneres, Kunis laments, "I don't think I made the story any better right now. I think this is going to take a whole other turn."