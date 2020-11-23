Mike Tyson Rips Off His Shirt to Show He's Lost 100 Pounds During Live Morning Show Interview

Mike Tyson is in shape and proud to show off his fit physique. The 54-year-old boxer surprised viewers of Good Morning America on Monday when he ripped off his shirt mid-interview to show off his 100-pound weight loss.

"This is where it’s at, man! This is where it's at. This is where it’s at, brother!" Tyson told GMA's T.J. Holmes, after taking off his shirt and showing off his arms and chest.

The shirtless moment happened after Tyson revealed how he's "been getting in shape" ahead of his return to the ring for an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones that will take place later this month.

Mike Tyson ready for morning TV, taking off his shirt on #GMA 🥊 pic.twitter.com/58DvVSWnph — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2020

"I became a vegan. My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours," he said.

As for how hard it was to get to the place where he's "feeling good," Tyson said it was "very difficult only for one particular reason."

"I had to lose 100 pounds. But other than that I've always done this my whole career," he said.

Heavyweight champ and movie star @MikeTyson is headed back to the ring!https://t.co/5q7bcCRpIU pic.twitter.com/OCZ2PltMhd — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 23, 2020

Tyson had a similar shirtless moment during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month. "Look at this body, baby," Tyson boasted to Kimmel about halfway through the interview. "It's beautiful, man."

Tyson remained shirtless for the remainder of his chat with the late-night host.

