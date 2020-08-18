Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' Necklace Steals the Show During DNC Speech -- Here's Where You Can Shop the Look!

Michelle Obama closed out the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in style. The former first lady made a statement, not just with her words but with a standout accessory.

Obama addressed the American people during the virtual convention, and subtly rocked the vote with a chic gold necklace with the letters "V-O-T-E," that got her point across in a stylishly low-key way.

The necklace was a big hit with fans watching at home, and many were quick to start wondering where they could get their own. As it turns out, the item was a personalized necklace from ByChari, created by designer Chari Cuthbert.

"I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again," Cuthbert said in a statement to ET. "As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama's stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it."

For those who want one of their own, the Spaced Letter Necklace is available on ByChari for $315.

Obama also drove home the importance of voting during her speech, telling viewers, "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." She added that Democrats have to vote "in numbers that cannot be ignored."

One thing that definitely couldn't be ignored on Twitter was the former first lady's necklace.

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

Mom and sister eager to buy one of the ‘Vote’ necklaces Michelle Obama is wearing... — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama knocks it out of the park for the win!!!



And get into her VOTE necklace. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/9kevB48wgv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 18, 2020

.@MichelleObama’s necklace spells “Vote” which is her mission in this campaign. Acknowledging she hates politics she is giving a tough political speech to make her takedown of President Trump @NBCNews #Decision2020 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 18, 2020

I need that Michelle Obama “vote” necklace 😍 — Pau 🍒 (@CubbyPau) August 18, 2020

my brand is Michelle Obama wearing a "vote" necklace#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/fPzve5jqrm — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

This year's DNC continues throughout the week. Here's how to tune in to this year's virtual convention.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.